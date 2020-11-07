Janhvi Kapoor Turns Spot Girl for Sister Khushi Kapoor in These Goofy Videos

Kapoor Sisters Janhvi and Khushi keep their fans entertained with goofy banter and lovable pictures on social media. While sometimes they bicker online like true siblings, other times they stand as solid rocks.

Showcasing an everlasting bond, Janhvi posted multiple video clips on her official Instagram account on Friday night. All the clips shared on the actress' story are from a photoshoot of sorts where Khushi is all decked up in a red dress and Janhvi sports a comfortable track suit.

In one clip, she can be seen photobombing Khushi while in another she upholds the train of Khushi's dress to help her pose better. In the latter post, Janhvi wrote that she had taken on the role of spot girl for her dear sister.

Many fan accounts of the sisters shared the video clips thereafter.

These come a day after the younger sister Khushi celebrated her 20th birthday. Janhvi had shared multiple pre and post birthday pics to wish her. Taking to her Instagram stories, Janhvi had posted Khushi’s photograph where she is posing in a slate blue off shoulder dress. She captioned the post, “HBD almost”.

Thereafter, she also posted a collage where both the sisters can be seen hugging each other. Proving love is real, the daughters of producer Boney Kapoor and late actress Sridevi looked radiant and content in the uploads.

Janhvi had a very clear cut resolution on Khushi’s birthday. She promised that she would try to not annoy the younger one on her special day. Relaying the message, Janhvi posted a happy picture on her Insta handle on Thursday. In the caption, she wrote, “It’s ur bday will try not to annoy u today ly.”

Media reports have suggested that Khushi had gone on a vacation to celebrate her birthday with father Boney, sister Janhvi, cousin Shanaya Kapoor and other close ones in attendance.