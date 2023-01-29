Bollywood fans and followers might not know who Orhan Awatramani is but everybody knows how close he is to the industry star kids, especially Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Nysa Devgn, Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor. Orry, as he goes by on Instagram, is often seen partying with the Bollywood kids and dropping several photos with them. Recently, he shared a bunch of throwback photos from a party he attended in 2022 with Ananya, Janhvi and others. The party, which has a dress code of white saw them dressed gorgeously in the pristine colour.

In one of the photos, Janhvi and Ananya can be seen posing cosily with Orhan while another photo also features Janhvi with her rumoured beau Shikhar Pahariya.

Janhvi Kapoor recently took to her Instagram handle to share a slew of pictures from one of her photoshoots where she can be seen flaunting a glossy brown saree in her sun-kissed avatar. She also accessorized her look with an exquisite nose ring. Leaving her hair untied and glowing, the actress looked absolutely gorgeous in glam makeup as she struck different poses for the camera under the light of the golden hour. She kept her caption succinct with a ‘diya(lamp)’ emoji. The post received reactions from many, including Shikhar Pahariya.

On the professional front, Janhvi Kapoor will next be seen in Mr and Mrs Mahi will Rajkummar Rao. This will mark their second collaboration after Roohi. The film will also star Abhishek Banerjee, Kumud Mishra, Zarina Wahab, Rajesh Sharma, and many more. The film will be based on the life of former India captain and cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni. She also has Nitesh Tiwari’s Bawaal with Varun Dhawan under her kitty.

