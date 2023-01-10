Janhvi Kapoor Uncomfortable as Fan Comes Close to Her for Pics, Netizens Say 'Photo Ke Chakkar Me Ladki ko...'

Janhvi Kapoor is often clicked outside her yoga classes where she is a regular. The actress shells major fitness and fashion goals with her every outing be it for gym classes or other events. She also poses for the paparazzi and interacts with them often. However, on Monday, when a fan wanted to click a photo with the actress, she seemed uncomfortable. Janhvi was seen coming out of the yoga class when the paparazzi approached her. The Mili actress was dressed in a white tank top with shorts.

When a fan came near her for clicking photos, she agreed but seemed uncomfortable as he came near her. She was seen leaning towards the flower pots beside her. Watch the video:

As soon as the video was shared, netizens took to the comment section to share their opinions. While some opined that Janhvi overreacted to the situation, others supported her. One comment read, “When they can get closer to actors why cant they get closer to their fans who made them!!!like when i saw it i felt bad for the fan!" Another user replied to this saying, “horrible thinking. When they act that is their jobs, other actors are friends. This is a complete stranger coming very close to her without her consent. How would you feel I’d a strange man came close to your sister without her liking. Not very happy I assume." Another comment read, “Tumhari property nhi hai vo thoda dur se bhi photo le skte the 😢sick public."

Another user wrote, “He was so close like stay in your lane."

Meanwhile, Janhvi was recently seen with her rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya at a family dinner at cousin Rhea Kapoor’s residence in Mumbai. The private bash was attended by Arjun Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor. Janhvi and Shikhar arrived together in the same car. Janhvi couldn’t stop blushing as the paparazzi clicked her photos with Shikhar.

