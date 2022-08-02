Janhvi Kapoor Unsure About Starring Opposite Aamir, Salman Or Shah Rukh Khan: 'Thoda Odd Hoga'

Actress Janhvi Kapoor, who is is currently basking in the critical success of her recently released movie ‘Good Luck Jerry,’ says that it would be “odd” star opposite Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan, Salman Khan or Shah Rukh Khan, who are quite older than her.

Janhvi says that although she would love to work with them on a film, she is unsure about being paired opposite them in the movie. “They are the biggest stars and everybody wants to work with them but thoda odd hoga agar main unke opposite kaam karungi toh (it would be a little odd if I star opposite them) but I will love to work with them,” Janhvi told NDTV in an interview.

Janhvi Kapoor recently returned to India after shooting for Bawaal in Poland. The actress said she was missing home while she was there and was happy to be back at a time when her latest film Good Luck Jerry dropped on Disney+ Hotstar. The film opened digitally last Friday, and the actress was in Delhi the same evening for an event.

“I have just come back from Poland and I did some work, and then came to Delhi for this store launch, so I haven’t been able to enjoy the response to the film yet. We make films to entertain people and make them happy, and if Good Luck Jerry has done that to some extent, I am very happy. I hope more people see my work and I get to do more good work,” Janhvi told reporters at the event.

Apart from this, Janhavi will feature in Mr and Mrs Mahi with Rajkummar Rao, Nitesh Tiwari’s Bawaal with Varun Dhawan, and Mili, which is being backed by her father.

