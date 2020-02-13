Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Janhvi Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal Reveal Valentine's Day Plans, Give Style Tips for the Occasion

At the opening gala of Lakme Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2020, Janhvi Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal, who will soon be seen sharing the screen space in Karan Johar's Takht, revealed their Valentine's Day plans.

Shrishti Negi
Updated:February 13, 2020, 7:36 AM IST

Updated:February 13, 2020, 7:36 AM IST
Janhvi Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal Reveal Valentine's Day Plans, Give Style Tips for the Occasion
At the opening gala of Lakme Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2020, Janhvi Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal, who will soon be seen sharing the screen space in Karan Johar's Takht, revealed their Valentine's Day plans.

When it comes to Valentine's Day, most people have an opinion, including celebrities. Some of them love it, a lot of them don't believe in it, and some of them are still making up their minds. At the opening gala of Lakme Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2020, Janhvi Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal, who will soon be seen sharing the screen space in Karan Johar's Takht, were asked about their V-Day plans.

While Jahnvi said that she had no plans, Vicky revealed that he'd have a working Valentine's Day as he's travelling to a different city for an awards show. Vicky and Janhvi looked stylish as ever as they strutted down the runway for designers Kunal Rawal and Rahul Mishra, respectively, at the gala.

Sharing tips on how to dress for the occasion, Vicky said, "Wear what your partner wants you to wear. To have a safe and happy Valentine's week, please wear what your partner likes you to wear." Janhvi, however disagreed with Vicky and said she would rather prefer to wear what she likes.

Meanwhile, Vicky has gone from wearing classic suits to making incredible fashion statements every time he steps on the red carpet. Speaking to media about the same, Vicky said, "It is an extension of my expression where I feel comfortable. That's what fashion means to me. If I'm wearing something which I'm not comfortable in then that doesn't suit me at all."

For Janhvi, who has upped the style ante with her quirky and bold streetwear and head-turning red carpet looks, fashion is very moody. "Of course, it depends on the occasion but mostly it depends on my mood and comfort," she added.

Moreover, the Uri actor looked dapper in a monochrome ensemble. Although the outfit was elaborate, the actor pulled it off well and looked attractive and confident. Janhvi walked the ramp wearing a hand-embroidered aqua gown that stood out for its intricate designs and flowy silhouette.

