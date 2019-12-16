Janhvi Kapoor, Vijay Deverakonda to Come Together for Puri Jagannadh's Next?

This year on Koffee with Karan, Sara Ali Khan said that she has a crush on Kartik Aaryan and soon the two were cast opposite each other for Imitiaz's Ali's directorial. In the same season, Janhvi Kapoor stated that she admires south actor Vijay Deverakonda. Now, if the latest reports are to believed the two might come together for a south film by Puri Jagannadh.

It is being reported that on Karn Johar's suggestion, filmmaker Jagannadh has roped in Jahnvi for a film.

Earlier there were reports stating that Jagannadh and Johar have been in talks for the pan-India release of former's upcoming Telugu film Fighter with Deverakonda in the lead. While Johar agreed to the collaboration, he reportedly suggested Janhvi's name for the lead actress.

Alia Bhatt and Ananya Pandey are also said to be considered and approached for the film. "Even actresses such as Alia Bhatt and Ananya Pandey were approached for the part, but things did not materialise. However, Karan Johar was instrumental in getting Janhvi Kapoor on board. The actress is still working her date diary, and in all probability, she might commence shooting in February," Deccan Chronicle quoted a source as saying.

If this turns out to be true, the actress who made her Bollywood debut with Dhadak might soon make her south cinema debut as well. However, there has been no official confirmation about the same.

On the Bollywood front, Janhvi has a couple of films in her kitty. She has Sharan Sharma's Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, Hardik Mehta's Roohi Afza and Collin D'Cunha's Dostana 2 next year.

She will also be seen in Netflix's upcoming title Ghost Stories, an anthology of four short films directed by Zoya, Anurag Kashyap, Karan Johar and Dibakar Banerjee. It releases on January 1 2020.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.