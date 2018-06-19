Janhvi Kapoor Viral Video: Fans Laud Dhadak Actress For Her Flawless Moves, Say She Performs Like Sridevi

The trailer of Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter’s much-anticipated film Dhadak, which was launched last week, may have received mixed reaction from the viewers. But it still managed to garner over 17 million views on YouTube in a day, which clearly explains the impact it left.Much like the new updates – posters to stills – from her Bollywood debut Dhadak, Janhvi’s recent video has also been receiving a lot of love from her fans. In her recent video, Janhvi can be grooving to Ishaqzaade popular track Jhallah Wallah which had originally featured brother Arjun Kapoor. Janhvi sports a traditional look in the video which seems to have been shot at a private event. It also features her sister Khushi.Going by the comments that her fans have been busy posting on Instagram, they are quite impressed with the grace with which Janhvi performs. We’ve compiled some of the best reactions from her fans.While many are expected to compare Janhvi to her mother Sridevi post Dhadak release, it is interesting to see how some have managed to draw similarities between them after watching the video. "Ek dam sridevi jaise dance krti ho janvi.❤❤❤," a fan had posted."@janhviandkhushi thanx for reply I’m a a biggest fan of sridevi g been to young I still managed to watch all her movies n n love the way she brought her gals up so well," another comment read.Janhvi - who was accompanied by her father, producer Boney Kapoor, and sister Khushi for the trailer launch - got emotional as she missed her mother, the late Sridevi's presence at the special occasion."I definitely miss her today. The biggest and most helpful tip she has given me is to work hard and to feel every emotion," Janhvi had said while addressing media."Papa did not give me any acting tips, but love, encouragement and a lot of support. So I think that is more than enough," she had said.Before the trailer launch, her half-brother Arjun Kapoor -- Boney's son with the late Mona Kapoor -- also shared words of encouragement for Janhvi.Dhadak will hit the screens on July 20.(With inputs from IANS)(Image courtesy: Viral Bhayani)