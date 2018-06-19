GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
2-min read

Janhvi Kapoor Viral Video: Fans Laud Dhadak Actress For Her Flawless Moves, Say She Performs Like Sridevi

Weeks before the official release of her Bollywood debut Dhadak, Janhvi Kapoor makes headlines for her viral video.

News18.com

Updated:June 19, 2018, 8:27 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Janhvi Kapoor Viral Video: Fans Laud Dhadak Actress For Her Flawless Moves, Say She Performs Like Sridevi
Image: Janhvi/Official Instgram account
The trailer of Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter’s much-anticipated film Dhadak, which was launched last week, may have received mixed reaction from the viewers. But it still managed to garner over 17 million views on YouTube in a day, which clearly explains the impact it left.

Much like the new updates – posters to stills – from her Bollywood debut Dhadak, Janhvi’s recent video has also been receiving a lot of love from her fans. In her recent video, Janhvi can be grooving to Ishaqzaade popular track Jhallah Wallah which had originally featured brother Arjun Kapoor. Janhvi sports a traditional look in the video which seems to have been shot at a private event. It also features her sister Khushi.



Going by the comments that her fans have been busy posting on Instagram, they are quite impressed with the grace with which Janhvi performs. We’ve compiled some of the best reactions from her fans.

janhvikapoorvideo2

janhvikapoorvideo1

janhvikapoorvideo3

While many are expected to compare Janhvi to her mother Sridevi post Dhadak release, it is interesting to see how some have managed to draw similarities between them after watching the video. "Ek dam sridevi jaise dance krti ho janvi.❤❤❤," a fan had posted.

"@janhviandkhushi thanx for reply I’m a a biggest fan of sridevi g been to young I still managed to watch all her movies n n love the way she brought her gals up so well," another comment read.

Janhvi - who was accompanied by her father, producer Boney Kapoor, and sister Khushi for the trailer launch - got emotional as she missed her mother, the late Sridevi's presence at the special occasion.

Khushi Kapoor - Janhvi Kapoor

"I definitely miss her today. The biggest and most helpful tip she has given me is to work hard and to feel every emotion," Janhvi had said while addressing media.

Dhadak

"Papa did not give me any acting tips, but love, encouragement and a lot of support. So I think that is more than enough," she had said.

Dhadak Trailer Launch (14)


Before the trailer launch, her half-brother Arjun Kapoor -- Boney's son with the late Mona Kapoor -- also shared words of encouragement for Janhvi.

Dhadak will hit the screens on July 20.

(With inputs from IANS)

(Image courtesy: Viral Bhayani)

Also Watch

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Next Time You're in Lucknow, Visit this Jail-Themed Cafe

Next Time You're in Lucknow, Visit this Jail-Themed Cafe

Recommended For You