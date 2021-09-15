Janhvi Kapoor Wishes Her 'Best Human' Akshat Rajan on Birthday With 'I Love You' Post

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor has penned an adorable birthday wish for her rumoured ex-boyfriend Akshat Rajan. Taking to her Instagram story, Janhvi shared a throwback picture of them, where she can be seen resting her head on Akshat’s shoulder and holding him from the side.

The duo looks adorable in the photo. While Akshat looks dapper in a denim jacket with a white t-shirt underneath and ripped jeans, Janhvi stuns in an off-shoulder outfit. Along with the picture, Janhvi wrote, “Happy Birthday to the world’s best human, I love you @akshatranjan." Janhvi was rumoured to be dating Akshat when she made her debut in Bollywood with Dhadak. Reports of them being in a relationship came into the limelight when on her birthday in March 6, 2018, Akshat had posted a beautiful picture of them. He had captioned the picture as “happy birthday” followed by a heart emoji. To which Janhvi had replied with an “ily” comment which is an abbreviation of ‘I Love You’.

Last year, Janhvi Kapoor had shared some pictures on her Instagram stories from their reunion as they spent some precious time in Lonavala. Jhanvi used to be a frequent feature on Akshat’s Instagram account, and he was pretty vocal about his affection for her. He was even her date to prom, according to one of his posts. Akshat had studied at Tufts University. Akshat is the son of business giant Abhijit Rajan (Chairman and Managing Director of Gammon India Limited).

On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor was last seen in Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, in which she played the lead role of an Indian Air Force pilot. Her upcoming film includes “Dostana 2". Besides this, the actress has finished the shoot for her film “Good Luck Jerry". The film is directed by Siddharth Sengupta. She has also started filming for the remake of the Malayalam hit “Helen".

