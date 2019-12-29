Take the pledge to vote

Janhvi Kapoor Wraps Up Gunjan Saxena Biopic with Emotional Post and Photos from Sets

Janhvi Kapoor plays the role of Indian Air Force Pilot Gunjan Saxena in the biopic which also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Angad Bedi, Vineet Kumar Singh and Manav Vij.

News18.com

December 29, 2019
Image Courtesy - Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Actors often get attached to the roles they play and find it sad to depart from the role when the film is completed, more so when the role is based on a real-life inspirational person.

Janhvi Kapoor felt this way as she finished her shoot on the upcoming film Gunjan Saxena - The Kargil Girl. The film is based on the first female Indian Air Force pilot and first Indian woman Air Force pilot in combat with Srividya Rajan.

Janhvi Kapoor took to Instagram to express how she thought for days for a caption that would do justice to the film. She referred to her journey throughout the film as pure, honest, adventurous and memorable while also calling director Sharan Sharma as a best friend she found through the film.

Gunjan Saxena's cast also includes Pankaj Tripathi, Angad Bedi, Vineet Kumar Singh, and Manav Vij. Directed by Sharan Sharma, the film is set to release on February 20.

 

 

