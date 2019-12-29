Janhvi Kapoor Wraps Up Gunjan Saxena Biopic with Emotional Post and Photos from Sets
Janhvi Kapoor plays the role of Indian Air Force Pilot Gunjan Saxena in the biopic which also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Angad Bedi, Vineet Kumar Singh and Manav Vij.
Image Courtesy - Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Actors often get attached to the roles they play and find it sad to depart from the role when the film is completed, more so when the role is based on a real-life inspirational person.
Janhvi Kapoor felt this way as she finished her shoot on the upcoming film Gunjan Saxena - The Kargil Girl. The film is based on the first female Indian Air Force pilot and first Indian woman Air Force pilot in combat with Srividya Rajan.
Janhvi Kapoor took to Instagram to express how she thought for days for a caption that would do justice to the film. She referred to her journey throughout the film as pure, honest, adventurous and memorable while also calling director Sharan Sharma as a best friend she found through the film.
View this post on Instagram
Spent two days trying to think of a caption that’ll do justice to what this experience has meant to me but nothing sums it up. It’s a film wrap and I feel blessed to have been on this special journey, and through it to find my best friend @sharansharma - like you say it’s all about the process; and I don’t think there will ever be one as pure, honest, adventurous and memorable as this one. Can’t wait for you guys to see it ❤️
Gunjan Saxena's cast also includes Pankaj Tripathi, Angad Bedi, Vineet Kumar Singh, and Manav Vij. Directed by Sharan Sharma, the film is set to release on February 20.
