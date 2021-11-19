Janhvi Kapoor's Black Bodycon Dress with Matching Overcoat is the Perfect Look for Winters

If you are a traveler at heart, these pictures of Janhvi Kapoor will make you long for a vacation. Taking a break from her busy schedule, the actress is spending her time travelling around the world. Janhvi has been updating her fans with her trip and successive halts, her latest stop being Los Angeles. On Friday morning, she shared pictures from her day out in LA. In the snaps, she was seen strolling on the streets in her oh-so-perfect outfit. Her OOTD was a classic black body-hugging dress, long black boots, and she threw over a matching oversized blazer. Janhvi picked a zebra-print handbag to go with the outfit. While sharing a bunch of pictures, the actress wrote, “Honey I’m home. LA for less than a minute."

Check out Janhvi’s post:

Her uncle, Sanjay Kapoor wrote, “Lucky You" while Janhvi’s sister Khushi Kapoor, who has accompanied her on the tour, approved of her look. She wrote, “I am very proud of your outfit, keep it up please.”

Janhvi’s brother Arjun Kapoor called her trip “a world tour." This is because, before LA, Janhvi had checked into New York and other places. The actress looked gorgeous in the clicks.

Check out these pictures of Janhvi from Dubai:

Once the actress gets back from her trip, she will resume shooting for the Helen remake titled Milli, which is being backed by her father Boney Kapoor. Furthermore, another project in the form of Good Luck Jerry is also in the pipeline for the actress. The movie is directed by Siddharth Sengupta and produced by Aanand L Rai. She was also roped in for Dostana 2 along with Kartik Aaryan. However, due to some creative differences, Kartik walked out of the film. Hence, the recasting is still underway.

Janhvi was last seen in horror-comedy, Roohi alongside Rajkumar Rao and Varun Sharma.

