Janhvi Kapoor’s Friend Offers Her Ice Cream as She Wakes up, Watch Video

Janhvi Kapoor was recently caught on camera waking up from a snooze to an ice cream being presented to her in bed. The Dhadak actress posted a video on her Instagram story where she is seen napping and to pull her from sleep, she is offered a gelato serving.

Alongside the video, Janhvi captioned, “Some people use alarms, I use ice cream to wake up." In the recording, we see Janhvi dozing like a baby until someone states there is a Salted Caramel flavored ice-cream for her. To this, Janhvi quite instantly wakes up and takes a savor of the delectable sorbet after she queried about the length of her siesta.

Recently, Janhvi touched down New York City to unite with sister, Khushi Kapoor who is reportedly residing overseas for higher studies.

Janhvi had shared a photo on Instagram, which shows her striking a gorgeous pose as she stands chic amid the NYC skyscrapers. She is vividly dressed to beat the season in her perfect wintry gear. She is rocking in red pants, mid-calf shearing boots, and shimmery silver jacket. She opted for an essential pink beanie to seal the look.

Janhvi made her Bollywood debut with Karan Johar’s Dhadak co-starring Ishaan Khatter.

She has several projects in the pipeline including Dostana 2 alongside Kartik Aaryan and debutante Lakshya. Another upcoming film is Roohi Afzana opposite Rajkummar Rao. Other ongoing films are The Kargil Girl and Takht.

