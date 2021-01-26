Janhvi Kapoor's Good Luck Jerry Shoot Shifted to Chandigarh Post Disruption Due to Farmers' Protest

Janhvi Kapoor was shooting for her film Good Luck Jerry in Patiala when the shoot was interrupted by angry, protesting farmers. Owing to security concerns, the production house decided to shoot the remaining sequences in Chandigarh.

One incident of protest happened on Saturday on Bhupindra Road, which was the shooting venue, followed by another round of fierce demonstration outside the hotel where Janhvi, the movie's director Sidharth Sengupta and other crew members was staying, reported TOI.

On Monday, the unit landed in Sector 8 market in Chandigarh to film some important scenes. A source from the unit said, "It has been decided to carry on with the shoot in Chandigarh. We will be there for four days."

Sources said that soon after Saturday's incident, the unit decided to change their shoot plans to avoid any untoward incident again. Rather than holding talks or meeting with the officials in Patiala, they simply chose to change the location. The work to create a setup in Chandigarh started in the wee hours.

The shoot began in the morning and Janhvi was spotted entering the shop created inside a showroom. A book store and a flower shop was created for the scene. She sat quietly inside the enclosure, guarded by the private security staff. The local production team reportedly met the Chandigarh police and others in the UT administration. The film is produced by filmmaker Anand L Rai’s Colour Yellow Productions.