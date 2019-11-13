Janhvi Kapoor's Message About Bala Has Great Sentimental Value, Says Yami Gautam

Yami Gautam is being hailed for her performance in her recent film Bala starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar. While Bala was highly anticipated and became a talking point among the audiences for its similar concept with Sunny Singh's Ujda Chaman and Dr Zeus's claim of copying his song Don't be shy, the film is well received by the audience in the theaters.

The film sees Yami in the role of Pari Mishra, a small town tik tok star turned model from Lucknow. The actress has previously too mentioned that when she was offered the role she took to finding inspiration from some of the most iconic comedic actresses of earlier eras, especially the Late Sridevi.

Soon after the release of the film, compliments have come in galore for the actresses from audiences and members of the industry. However, it was Janhvi Kapoor’s complement which really made her truly sentimental, the actress revealed recently.

“When I started filming Bala, it was actually the part of Sri ma’am across her iconic roles. You don’t see many parts for women in comedy nowadays. But it was her and many actresses then who truly were an inspiration for me. Sridevi ma’am was a legend in such roles, she had the knack of doing a film like Chaalbaaz and also do a Sadma. Her comedic presence was truly a delight. So it was actually when Janhvi messaged me, it had a great sentimental value for me,” said Yami.

Bala is directed by Amar Kaushik and features Ayushmann as a young man with receding hairline. along with the issue of pre-mature balding, it also touches upon topics like skin colour, body shaming and sexism in the society.

