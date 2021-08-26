Janhvi Kapoor's New Workout Video is the Ultimate Motivation You Need, Watch It Here

Janhvi Kapoor is really dedicated to her workout schedule, no matter how hard it is and her new social media post is proof of it. Taking to her Instagram stories space, she shared a video of her working out with the help of her trainers where she can be seen getting involved in several activities in the gym including weightlifting and stretching. She can be seen wearing a green tank top with shorts.

She has also been dropping gorgeous snaps of her on her social media handle. For her recent photoshoot, Janhvi took a natural approach with her look. Posing amid fresh green leaves, Janhvi sets the mood by muting any keen drama. She went with a fuss-free beauty look along with makeup-free skin. She left her waist-length tresses open in their natural, wavy texture. A pair of chunky hoops and a dainty gold necklace rounded off her look.

While sharing the post, she asked, “Isn’t it pretty to think so?”

Her work slate is filled with some interesting projects ahead. Janhvi has Dostana 2 backed by Karan Johar. She has wrapped up filming for her next, Good Luck Jerry. The project is a Hindi adaptation of the Tamil film, Kolamavu Kokila which was released in 2018. Janhvi will also play an important part in Karan Johar’s much-delayed magnum opus, Takht. Reportedly, she has started filming for Mili. Directed by Mathukutty Xavier, Mili is a remake of the Malayalam film, Helen and is bankrolled by Boney Kapoor.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here