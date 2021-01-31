Janhvi Kapoor's Phone Wallpaper is Her Childhood Pic with Mom Sridevi

Actress Janhvi Kapoor honours her late mother Sridevi from time to time on social media by sharing throwback moments with her. Recently, The Kargil Girl actress was snapped by photographers and a look at her phone wallpaper revealed a cute picture from her childhood with Sridevi.

In the image that Janhvi keeps as her phone wallpaper, she wears a golden coloured frock as a kid and sits in Sridevi's lap, who is seen flashing her wide smile. This mother-daughter's moment is truly special and worth a thousand words.

On the work front, Janhvi is currently shooting for Good Luck Jerry in Chandigarh. Directed by Sidharth Sengupta and written by Pankaj Matta, the film also stars Deepak Dobriyal, Meeta Vashishth, Neeraj Sood and Sushant Singh.

The shooting on the project has been stalled a couple of times in Fatehgarh Sahib district and Patiala district due to the farmers' protests. A group of farmers had insisted that Janhvi make a comment on the ongoing farmers' protest.

The actress was last seen In the OTT-released film Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, which was more in the news because the Indian Air Force said the film had wrongly depicted the prestigious organisation. Her other films lined up are Roohi Afzana and Dostana 2.

(With news agency inputs)