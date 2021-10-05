Janhvi Kapoor's Rainbow Dye Pants Have Sobhita Dhulipala's Attention: 'Can I Borrow These'

Janhvi Kapoor’s social media posts are proof of how jolly and lively the actress is. From photos of outings with her close friends, to work out videos and dazzling snaps from photoshoots, Janhvi always keeps her fans updated on what is going on in her life. Recently, she took to Instagram to share a couple of pictures that would cure anyone’s Monday blues. On Monday, she uploaded pictures dressed in a yellow bra and tie-dyed pants. She has kept her long hair untied and added a flower. She posed happily for the camera, jumping around in a garden. As a caption, she wrote, “🌺 flower child 🌺child of the moon raised by the sun in a world walked by stars & a sky drawn with flowers."

Take a look at her photos:

Her attire caught actor Sobhita Dhulipala’s Attention who took to the comment section to ask whether she can borrow them. To this, Janhvi had a sweet response as she told her that she would do more justice to it.

Janhvi also gave a glimpse of her weekend getaway in a dreamy location. In the pictures, she was seen wearing a white crop top and neo green shorts.

Janhvi made her debut in 2018 with Shashank Khaitan’s Dhadak. Based on the blockbuster Marathi film Sairat which was directed by Nagraj Manjule, Janhvi was paired with Ishaan Khatter. Their chemistry and the film’s music won many hearts and she was appreciated for her performance in the film. She wooed the audiences again with Netflix anthology Ghost Stories and Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl.

She was last seen in Hardik Mehta’s Roohi alongside Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma. The film was well-received by one and all. She will soon impress her fans with Collin D’Cunha’s Dostana 2 and Sidharth Sengupta’s Good Luck Jerry.

