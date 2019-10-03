Take the pledge to vote

Janhvi Kapoor's Reaction to Ishaan Khatter Hitting Her with Placard is Priceless

Janhvi Kapoor shared a video of herself and Ishaan Khateer, where the latter can be seen hitting her with a placard that reads, "Yeh Dosti Hum Nhi Todenge".

Trending Desk

Updated:October 3, 2019, 7:22 PM IST
There is no doubt that Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor share a great bond. Fans had a glimpse of their bond when Ishaan and Janhvi shared the screen space in Dhadak. The Sairat remake was special to Janhvi as she made her debut with that film.

Recently, the co-stars made an appearance on a Movie Masti, a tv show. Sharing a snippet from the show, Janhvi posted a Boomerang video on her Instagram story. In the video, Ishaan can be seen hitting Janhvi with a placard and it read, "Ye Dosti hum nahi todege."

The 22-year-old actor posted the video with a caption, which reads, "Par ye sarr zaroor todega." Seems like Janhvi and Ishaan had a great time on the show as pictures of the duo started floating on the Internet.

Earlier, there were rumours that Ishaan and Janhvi are dating. On her Koffee with Karan debut with brother Arjun Kapoor, Karan asked Arjun about the rumours to which he said, "Well, he is always around her."

On the work front, Ishaan will be next seen in Khaali Peeli. The actor, who won the Best Male Debut at the recently held IIFA, is working really hard on his physique. Last week, Ishaan posted his physical transformation pictures on Instagram. He captioned it, "Found these old log photos of the weight loss for my first character in 'Beyond the Clouds' flash forward now to film 3. New guy coming up soon... 'Khaali Peeli' loading," he captioned the images.

Meanwhile, Janhvi is shooting for Rachita Arora directorial Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. The movie slated to hit screens on March 13, 2020.

