Janhvi Kapoor's Rumoured Boyfriend Orhan Parties With Nysa Devgan, Mahikaa Rampal

Bollywood Diwali parties are already underway and among the first ones to host the B-town celebs was fashion designer Manish Malhotra. Several prominent actors and business moguls, including Shloka Mehta, Radhika Merchant, Karan Johar, Katrina Kaif, and Vicky Kaushal, were seen attending the big bash. Additionally, actress Taapsee Pannu had a Diwali party that was nothing short of a star-studded occasion.

Meanwhile, Orhan Awatramani, often known as Orry, the rumoured boyfriend of Janhvi Kapoor, was seen partying hard in London with Nysa Devgn, the daughter of Ajay Devgn, and Mahikaa Rampal, the daughter of Arjun Rampal. Businessperson Vedant Mahajan was also spotted at the party. Clearly, only time will tell what is brewing among these star kids.

Janhvi Kapoor arrived at Manish Malhotra’s Diwali party, where among other high-profile star kids, Khushi Kapoor (daughter of producer Boney Kapoor), Suhana Khan (daughter of actor Shah Rukh Khan), Shanaya Kapoor (daughter of Sanjay Kapoor), Ananya Panday (granddaughter of popular actor Amitabh Bachchan).

Orry is good friends with a number of Bollywood stars and he has over 199k Instagram followers, including well-known Bollywood actors Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh.

Additionally, Mahikaa and Nysa have yet to make their Bollywood debuts. Let’s see what the future has in store for them as time passes.

