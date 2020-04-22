MOVIES

1-MIN READ

Janhvi Kapoor's Sister Khushi is Not a Huge Fan of Her Special Bake

The Kapoor sisters’ latest quarantine activity involves a bake prepared by Janhvi. As the actress waits for her sibling to try the cake, Khushi cannot resist giving an honest opinion.

The quarantine has got the daughter duo of Boney Kapoor and late Sridevi, Janhvi and Khushi, quite excited. This sister pair has not only set major sibling goals but has inspired many to enjoy while staying home.

The Kapoor sisters’ latest quarantine activity involves a bake prepared by Janhvi. In her recent Instagram story, we see Khushi is offered a serving of carrot cake by her elder sister. While Janhvi is eagerly looking for a ‘yaay’ or ‘nay’ as she insists her to take a bite.

By the looks of her expressions, we see Khushi’s apprehension is palpable. Finally, she takes a taste and says half-heartedly, “It’s nice..” Janhvi responds by saying, “Really? Eat more.”

The young sis can’t contain her honest opinion any further and breaks it to Janhvi with a titter, “I don’t like it!”

The star kids are making most of their sister time at home. It’s delightful to see them beat the lockdown blues in their own sweet way.

In one of the videos, earlier shared by the Dhadak actress on her Instagram story we saw Khushi turning hairstylist for her elder sister. In the adorable clip, we saw Khushi straightening Janhvi’s hair as the latter is busy munching on one of her delightful treats.

Watch the video here:

Recently, the sibling duo was also seen bonding over the popular ‘Who is the most likely to’ game. As the sisters twinned for the challenge, they answered the questions rather amicably.



Follow @News18Movies for more


