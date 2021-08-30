Janhvi Kapoor’s Sunday is All About Sunsets and Making Memories With Friends, See Pics

Janhvi Kapoor knows how to utilise her weekends and here is the proof. On Sunday evening, the Dhadak actress took to social media to share a series of photos- solo and with her group- where she can be seen basking in the warmth of the evening sun. Taking to Instagram, she shared the snaps where she can be seen sitting by the sea in casual and comfy clothes. In the first picture, she seems to be having a conversation with her friend, and the second one is a selfie of the three. The last two pictures are close-up shots of Janhvi.

She captioned the post as, “sunday kind of love 🎶".

The actress often drops gorgeous snaps of her on her social media handle. For her recent photoshoot, Janhvi took a natural approach with her look. Posing amid fresh green leaves, Janhvi sets the mood by muting any keen drama. She went with a fuss-free beauty look along with makeup-free skin. She left her waist-length tresses open in their natural, wavy texture. A pair of chunky hoops and a dainty gold necklace rounded off her look.

While sharing the post, she asked, “Isn’t it pretty to think so?”

Her work slate is filled with some interesting projects ahead. Janhvi has Dostana 2 backed by Karan Johar. She has wrapped up filming for her next, Good Luck Jerry. The project is a Hindi adaptation of the Tamil film, Kolamavu Kokila which was released in 2018. Janhvi will also play an important part in Karan Johar’s much-delayed magnum opus, Takht. Reportedly, she has started filming for Mili. Directed by Mathukutty Xavier, Mili is a remake of the Malayalam film, Helen and is bankrolled by Boney Kapoor.

