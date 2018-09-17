Janhvi Kapoor’s Swiss Vacation will Give You Major #travelgoals. See Pics, Videos  

Looks like Janhvi Kapoor has lately become a hot favourite for magazine cover shoots. After featuring on Grazia India's September issue, the 21-year-old is currently in Switzerland with ace designer Manish Malhotra and his team, shooting for Brides Today India.The 51-year-old celeb designer has shared several images from their shoot at Gstaad Palace on Instagram, and also of the two of them enjoying some free time in the scenic Swiss locales.In the images, Janhvi looks like the mirror image of her mother, veteran actor Sridevi, who passed away in February this year.Dressed in an embellished floral lehenga and statement diamonds, Janhvi looks resplendent in the photos from the magazine shoot.In another image, she looks casual-chic in a rainbow-coloured pullover and blue distressed jeans.Janhvi’s many fan accounts have also shared photos and videos of the young diva having a good time in Switzerland.Check them out here:Earlier this month, Janhvi tuned in to filmmaker Karan Johar’s radio show Calling Karan to ask him about how to deal with social media trolls.Giving her sound advice, Karan said, “Just learn to be amused by them. They are a group of lonely, unhappy, unattractive and unemployed people who don’t need to give you any input and advice. They are just angry and upset because of their circumstance and they just can’t bear the fact that you are in a poised, beautiful, wonderful and privileged position.”After making her big Bollywood debut opposite Ishaan Khatter in Dhadak, Janhvi will next be seen in Karan’s multi-starrer Takht.