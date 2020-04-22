Janhvi Kapoor's Toddler Picture, Shared By Sridevi, Is Winning The Internet; See Here

A childhood snapshot of actress Janhnvi Kapoor posted by her mother, the late superstar Sridevi a few years back, has been trending all of Thursday.

In the picture that Sridevi posted on Twitter back in 2016, Janhvi is a bald toddler. She looks too cute for words sporting a red bindi and a gold chain that runs till way below her tummy!

Little Janhvi, clad in a white lehenga-choli ensemble, seems to be in a happy mood in the frame.

"Missing you Janu. Happy Birthday! #JanhviBirthday," went mom Sridevi's emotional post with the picture, on her verified account, @SrideviBKapoor, posted on March 6, 2016. Her words seem to suggest that the doting mother was away from the daughter on that particular birthday when this photo of Janhvi was posted.

While Janhvi fans are amused to bits seeing the picture, Sridevi fans will surely find it special considering the late iconic actress posted it.