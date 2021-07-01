Janhvi Kapoor’s Trip With Friends is All About Sunsets and Beaches, See Photos

Janhvi Kapoor has been quite active on social media and the fans are only glad about it. The recent deck of photos uploaded by the Dhadak actress is all things fun. Janhvi posted a series of pictures from her trip with friends. Going by the snaps, the young star had quite a rocking holiday by the beach. In one of the photos, we can see a blurry moment of Janhvi running in the sea at night. We can also spot her friends in some of the frames. Janhvi gives us a glimpse of candy floss sky and matching sea in another still.

How can we miss the beautiful homestay that Janhvi was staying in? Sunsets and pool time summed up Janhvi’s nature-themed trip with her pals. She used the caption that goes well with these images. “wildflower wildfire,” Janhvi wrote.

In one of the previous posts, Janhvi flaunted her glam look. The 24-year-old was seen in a white bathrobe. She clicked a selfie as her stylist held her hair into a messy bun. Janhvi oozed out Barbie vibes with pink and glossy makeup. However, she chose to call herself in the caption as, “cinnamon gurl.”

Janhvi recently took the internet by storm with her sultry photoshoot. The Roohi star looked scintillating in a backless velvet top. She showed off her back to the lens along with that smokey eye look and perfectly done wavy hair. The poetic side note read, “nonchalantly pensive quote about black and white photos and eyes being windows to the soul and all that.”

Janhvi was last seen in horror-comedy, Roohi. She will be next seen in Good Luck Jerry, which is a remake of the Tamil film Kolamavu Kokila. Janhvi also has Dostana 2 and Takht lined up next.

