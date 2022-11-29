Janhvi Kapoor's Wallpaper Catches the Attention of Paparazzi, Check It Out Here

Janhvi Kapoor is often clicked by the paparazzi on her way to her gym or during any of her outings with her friends. The actress never fails to shell out fashion goals whenever she steps out be it for workouts or parties. Her sartorial choices are always a discussion of the town whenever she is clicked. However, this time, something else caught the attention of the paparazzi. The Mili actress was recently clicked in the city after she stepped out of her gym.

She was seen wearing a black tank top paired with shorts. As soon as she stepped inside her car and switched on her phone, the paparazzi captured the wallpaper on her screen and it is with her late mother, actress Sridevi. The wallpaper is a throwback photo from Janhvi’s childhood. She can be seen sitting on Sridevi’s lap. Watch the video here:

Janhvi often talks about her mother Sridevi. Earlier this month, when she was promoting her film Mili, the actress was asked about leading a biopic on her mother and she said that she wouldn’t be a part of it. She evaded detailing her reason. “I wouldn’t be," she said, speaking at a press conference for Mili. When asked to detail the reason behind refusing to do a biopic on Sridevi, Janhvi said that she didn’t want to delve into it because it would prolong the event and that she doesn’t want to break down on stage while talking about it. “Sir wo abhi bahut lamba answer hai aur mujhe bhook lagi hai, aur mujhe rona nahi hai stage pe. Acha din hai toh avoid karte hai," she said.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress was last seen in the film Mili. She will next be seen in Bawal with Varun Dhawan and Mr and Mrs Mahi with Rajkummar Rao.

Read all the Latest Movies News here