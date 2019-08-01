Janhvi Posts Childhood Pic with BFF, Mira Rajput Likes Her ‘Mundan Look’

Actor Janhvi Kapoor took to social media and shared several unseen pictures from her childhood to wish her close friend Tanisha, daughter of Rajkumar Santoshi, on her birthday. Tanisha Santoshi's birthday greeting featured old images of the two together along with Khushi Kapoor featuring in some of them. The actress made an entire album of images which showed them as youngsters and as adults to wish her friend.

Janhvi Kapoor shared the pictures on Instagram and wrote for Tanisha Santoshi, "Promise to keep scaring u forever. #HBD love u too much.”

Tanisha's birthday greetings from Janhvi has eight pictures of them right from their childhood till now. Tanisha responded to Janhvi's post in the comments section, "Also Jay, I think this time you scared me enough to last a few years, don't you feel?"

Mira Rajput, wife of actor Shahid Kapoor, was among the first one to comment on the pictures. She wrote, "Mundan looks are the best."

The images shared on Instagram, on August 1 by Janhvi Kapoor, has already received over 2.4 lakh 'likes'. Janhvi and Khushi, daughters of the late actress Sridevi and filmmaker Boney Kapoor, and Tanisha Santoshi are often spotted catching up in Mumbai.

On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor is currently shooting for two films -- the Gunjan Saxena biopic and RoohiAfza. She recently wrapped up the Agra schedule of RoohiAfza in which she will be seen alongside Rajkummar Rao. She has 'Takht', directed by Karan Johar, in the pipeline which will also see Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Anil Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and Vicky Kaushal.

Janhvi Kapoor made her Bollywood debut with 2018 film Dhadak.

