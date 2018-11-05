English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Janhvi Shares a Throwback video On Khushi’s Birthday, Fans Wonder if it’s Sridevi’s Voice in Background
Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor are redefining sibling goals. From attending film screenings to partying together, they are inseparable.
Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor are redefining sibling goals. From attending film screenings to partying together, they are inseparable. As Khushi turns 18 today, Janhvi found an amusing way to wish her sister on her birthday.
On Sunday night, Janhvi took to Instagram to post a funny throwback video of them dancing together. In the video, Khushi can be seen wearing heels as the two sisters attempt waltz for the camera.
“Just an example of how most of my childhood consisted of being bullied by you.... I still love u though, more than you’ll ever be able to imagine #hbd,” she captioned the post.
Khushi was quick to react on the video. Commenting on the post she wrote, “Missing u. Thanks for always putting up with my bullying.”
Meanwhile, a number of fans are speculating if the voice in the video is of late actress Sridevi. “Is that Sridevi ma’am’s voice?” one of the fans asked while another requested Janhvi to share some moments with her mom.
Khushi's half-sibling, Arjun Kapoor also posted a birthday wish for her on Instagram. Calling her 'silent but violent Kapoor' he wrote, "Happy birthday to the Fathers favourite child & a proper Gunda... umm not u @janhvikapoor !!! @khushi05k have a wonderful year but the Paps and the Papa are missing u so come back soon n don’t forget the breakfast at Bubbys before u leave... #paparazzilegend #youngestbrat #silentbutviolentkapoor"
Apart from them, Manish Malhotra also wished Khushi by sharing a gorgeous picture of the birthday girl. “Happy happy birthday dearest gorgeous @khushi05k lots and lots of love,” he wrote.
Janhvi Kapoor’s Instagram timeline is full of her and Khushi’s pictures. Recently, the 21- year old actress shared pictures of them from the launch of Louis Vuitton showroom. During the launch, the Kapoor sisters were seen having a good time.
Earlier, the Dhadak actress had posted a video of them doing the Sui Dhaaga challenge. While Khushi struggled with the needle and thread, Janhvi nailed the challenge by completing it in a few seconds.
Happy birthday to the Fathers favourite child & a proper Gunda... umm not u @janhvikapoor !!! @khushi05k have a wonderful year but the Paps and the Papa are missing u so come back soon n don't forget the breakfast at Bubbys before u leave... #paparazzilegend #youngestbrat #silentbutviolentkapoor
