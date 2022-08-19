Janmashtami 2022: Bharti Singh Treats Her Fans to Adorable Video of Her Baby Son Dressed as Krishna

Bharti Singh, commonly known as the queen of laughter by her friends and fans, often shares pictures and videos featuring her baby son Laksh on her Instagram space. She enjoys a significant fan following on social media. On the auspicious occasion of Krishna Janmashtami, she treated her fans to an adorable video that features her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa and their son Laksh. Ever since she dropped the video on Instagram, her fans have been watching it on loop.

Along with the clip, Bharti wrote, “Thank you God for everything.” Haarsh can be seen playing with Laksh who is dressed up as Lord Krishna in the video. Bharti is certainly celebrating the festival of Janmashtami in the cutest way possible. As soon as the comedian uploaded the reel, netizens started dropping cute comments. One Instagram user wrote, “Kitna pyara sa lag raha hai (He is looking so cute).” Another user commented, “Happy Krishna Janmashtami to you, Limbchiyaa family. Lots of love and blessing, touchwood.”

The duo welcomed their son on April 3, this year. Post his birth, Bharti updated her fans about the good news by dropping a set of pictures on her Instagram feed. With the snapshots, the laughter queen wrote, “Miliye humare bete Laksh se (meet our son Laksh). Ganpati bappa Moriya.”

Recently, Bharti did an Instagram live with Neha Dhupia for her Freedom To Feed Initiative. In the session, she talked about her son and said that having a baby in her life has quadrupled her happiness.

On the work front, Bharti worked throughout her pregnancy. She hosted season 3 of Dance Deewane. After this, she hosted reality show Hunarbaaz along with her husband.

She took a short break for the delivery and returned to shoot the finale episode of Hunarbaaz a few days after giving birth to her son.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here