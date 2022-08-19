Janmashtami 2022: Swapnil Joshi Recalls His On-Screen 'Shri Krishna' Days

Happy Krishna Janmashtami. People, across the globe, are celebrating the day with great zest across the country. On the special occasion of Janmashtami, actor Swapnil Joshi took a trip down memory lane and reminisced about his portrayal of Lord Krishna in Ramanand Sagar’s mythological television show Shri Krishna. The Mumbai-Pune-Mumbai star recently took to Instagram to share a video from the popular TV show to wish his fans “Happy Janmashtami.”

The video is a compilation of several scenes from Shri Krishna, where a young Swapnil Joshi is seen essaying the titular character. Along with sharing the throwback video, the 44-year-old actor also penned a heartfelt note about his stint on the Ramanand Sagar show. He wrote, “It’s been more than 30 years. But still, This role. Ever humbling! Thank u for all the love. And a Happy Janmashtami. Radhe Radhe.”

Check out Swapnil Joshi’s Instagram post below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Swapnil Joshi (@swwapnil_joshi)



Soon after Swapnil Joshi’s video surfaced online, it went viral on social media with more than 213k views so far. With over 30k likes, hundreds of users flooded his comment section by lavishing Swapnil with heaps of praise. While one user wrote, “One of the best Krishna ever… You made my childhood days beautiful… Thank you,” another expressed, “No one be better than you as teenage Krishna.” One user also went on to comment, “You don’t know but your this role changed my life @swwapnil_joshi.”

For the unversed, Swapnil Joshi played the role of young Lord Krishna in DD National’s Shri Krishna. The show aired on Indian television for four years, from 1993 to 1997. The plot of Shri Krishna was based on the life journey of the Hindu deity. Not so long ago, the cult show was re-telecasted from May 2020 to December 2020 during the COVID-19 lockdown across the country.

On the work front, Swapnil Joshi currently plays the lead role in the Marathi television show Tu Tevha Tashi. He essays the character of Saurabh Patwardhan in this soap opera.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here