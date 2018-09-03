Janmashtami Jodi: Imtiaz Ali Set to Make Film on Krishna and Radha's Epic Love Story

A day before the festival of Janmashtami, which celebrates the birth of Lord Krishna, filmmaker Imtiaz Ali announced that he will write and direct a film on the eternal love story of Radha and Krishna. It will be produced by his Window Seat Films LLP, along with Reliance Entertainment.The love story is an epic that has travelled down generations and folklore transcending the boundaries of culture, geography and tradition. The film is one of Imtiaz's long cherished projects and the research is currently underway."I have always been fascinated by the eternal love story of Radha and Krishna. In all of Indian folklore I know of no other story, which is so intensely personal and yet has such an epic scale. It has been my dream to step into the world of Radha Krishna," Imtiaz said in a statement.While this epic will be one of Imtiaz's upcoming directorial ventures, it is not the one that he will be directing next due to the extensive research and pre-production that is required for a project of this scale.Shibasish Sarkar of Reliance Entertainment said: "The story of Radha Krishna is one the most fascinating love stories of all times and Imtiaz is India's most accomplished filmmaker in this space. In its reach and appeal, it transcends boundaries of culture and language. Imtiaz's idea to bring this eternal love story to the big screen is extremely fascinating and we are delighted to partner with him on this journey. We are exploring various collaborations on the project to make it of a scale befitting its epic nature."Internationally, Reliance Entertainment has partnered since 2009 with iconic film producer and director, Steven Spielberg, in the formation of DreamWorks Studios, and thereafter, Amblin Partners. This relationship has produced several highly successful films such as The Help, War Horse, Lincoln, The Hundred Foot Journey, The Girl on the Train, A Dog's Purpose, Bridge of Spies, and The Post.