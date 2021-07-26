Jannat Actress Sonal Chauhan Turns up the Heat on Social Media

Actress Sonal Chauhan is back on Instagram with a brand-new fiery post. The Paltan star recently shared a stunning picture of herself from a photoshoot. She carried the glamorous smoky eye look with utmost panache. The 34-year-old wore a sheer black full-sleeved top with matching mini shorts. Sonal described herself as “Wildflower.” The post garnered over 1 lakh likes in just a few hours of uploading. Sonal’s friend and actress Mouni Roy was quick to comment with the fire emojis under the photo. Vishal Malhotra, who was a part of Sonal’s 2008 hitmaker Jannat, dropped a heart emoticon in the comments box.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonal Chauhan (@sonalchauhan)

Sonal’s every social media post is a sight to behold for her fanbase. Earlier, the actress shared a glimpse from her outdoor shot. She picked an off white top to pair with white pants for the lens. The burgundy lip colour stole all the attention. Sonal channelled her inner poet to add the caption that read, “Vanilla dreams with a touch of ebony.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonal Chauhan (@sonalchauhan)

The actress-singer also recently stunned everyone with a sultry photo-session. Sonal exuded confidence wearing racy lingerie. She made the appearance even more appealing by pulling over a loose shrug. The sidenote fit perfectly with the series that went as, “Back for a flaming minute….”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonal Chauhan (@sonalchauhan)

Sonal’s neon-themed picture post could set the social media feed on fire. The actress chose to wear the bright green active wear paired with shorts. Her side hair bangs and brown lip tint complemented well with the outfit of that day. She quoted legendary musician John Lennon in her caption. It concluded as, “Evolution and all hopes for a better world rest in the fearlessness and open-hearted vision of people who embrace life.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonal Chauhan (@sonalchauhan)

Sonal rose to fame with Emraan Hashmi starrer Jannat. She was also a part of films like Cheluveye Ninne Nodalu, Bbuddah… Hoga Terra Baap, 3G, Dictator to name a few. She featured in singer Arjun Kanungo’s music video Fursat in 2020.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here