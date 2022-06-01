Jannat’s Sonal Chauhan Remembers Singer KK: ‘Voice That Introduced Me to the World'

Krishnakumar Kunnath, who had the stage name KK, died hours after a concert in Kolkata on May 31. The Indian film and music industries were shattered and his fans were left heartbroken as soon as the news surfaced on the Internet. The 53-year-old singer collapsed at the hotel where he was staying after the concert. He was rushed to the CMRI hospital, where he was declared brought dead. His passing away left the entire nation in shock and mourning with condolences pouring in for his family from the audience and celebrities alike.

KK’s music was unparalleled. A few of his songs from Emraan Hashmi and Sonal Chauhan’s movie Jannat were a massive hit. Be it Zara Sa or Haan Tu Hai, KK’s melodious voice was perhaps one of the major contributors to the film’s success.

Expressing her grief Sonal Chauhan posted on her social media account, “A voice that perhaps means a little more to me than the others. A voice that introduced me to the world that defines me. A voice that perhaps is the reason why the country fell in love with Zoya. And a voice that I later got the honour to collaborate with (kaise bataun tujhe) Everytime KK sir touched my life , he created magic. And that was his gift. His magic went beyond the physical boundaries and touched millions of souls. KK sir you’ll always be special to me. Thank you for adding your magic to my life. Gone too soon. Wish you had stayed ZARA SA aur 💔”

Soon after the post was shared, scores of the late actor’s fans started pouring in tributes. While one fan wrote, “Rest in Soulful tracks❤️.” Another wrote, “His voice will live forever.”

The audience members who attended the concert on Tuesday said that the indoor Nazrul Mancha auditorium was overcrowded and the air-conditioning was not working properly. KK was also feeling the heat on stage and had even asked the organizers to dim the spotlights on him. He is also said to have complained to the organisers about crowding around the stage.

KK’s live concert continued till 8:30 pm and he suddenly fell ill and returned to his hotel.

