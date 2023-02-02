The South film industry has been ruling the hearts of cine-goers with its superhit films over the past few years. The south film industry had an excellent opening for the years 2022 and 2023 as we have seen some of the biggest film releases recently.

Many movies have broken records, some going on to make history like RRR and others like Waltair Veerayya ruling the ticket counters. Here is the box office collection report of the recently released Tamil-Telugu films in January 2023:

Thunivu

Released on January 11, the action heist film Thunivu did not make much of an impact at the box office. The movie failed to make a big impact in the Telugu version but it became a hit in the Tamil version and earned Rs 97.10 crore. Its global collection stands at around Rs 190.52 crore.

Veera Simha Reddy

Telugu-action drama film written and directed by Gopichand Malineni, stars Nandamuri Balakrishna, Shruti Haasan and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar in lead roles. The film was released on January 12, coinciding with the Makar Sankranti weekend, and achieved record-breaking collections in Telugu states, so far earning Rs 80 crore. The film has so far earned Rs 129.81 crore globally.

Waltair Veerayya

Released on January 13, Chiranjeevi’s Waltair Veerayya gained huge success from the first day and became the highest-grossing film of the Sankranti season. The film has so far collected around Rs 225 crore in total, including global collections.

Varisu

Starring south superstars Vijay and Rashmika Mandanna in lead roles, the Tamil-Telugu action film was released on January 11. The film received mixed reviews from critics and has earned around Rs 292-297 crore at the box office globally, as of 30 January 2023.

Kalyanam Kamaneeyam

Released on the Sankranti festival on January 14, the romantic-comedy film starring Santosh Sobhan and Priya Bhavani Shankar, couldn’t entertain the audience and did not make much of an impact at the box office. No official figures are available for the box-office collections of Kalyanam Kamaneeyam.

Hunt

Released on January 26, the action-thriller film starring Sudheer Babu, Srikanth Meka and Bharath Niwas in lead roles, received mixed responses from the critics. In 5 days, the film collected Rs 5.9 crore, as per reports.

Among all the films released in January, Waltair Veerayya and Varisu became blockbusters and Veera Simha Reddy achieved a hit status at the ticket counters.

