Jared Leto to Star in Spider-Man Spinoff Morbius

Actor Jared Leto has signed on to star in Morbius, a spin-off centering on Spider-Man's nemesis Morbius: The Living Vampire.Daniel Espinosa, who has films such as Safe House and Life to his credit, will direct the project for Sony, with a script from Burk Sharpless and Matt Sazama.The film will be produced by Avi Arad and Matt Tolmach alongside Lucas Foster, according to The Hollywood Reporter.Leto, 46, will play Michael Morbius, a Nobel Prize-winning biochemist who tried to cure a rare blood disease using an experimental treatment that combines electroshock therapy and bats. However, the results were catastrophic and he developed vampiric qualities.Morbius: The Living Vampire battled with Spider-man on numerous occasions but over the time he became a slightly heroic figure in his own right. The character was created by Roy Thomas and Gil Kane and first featured in Amazing Spider-Man.This is the second comic book character that the Oscar-winning actor will be playing on-screen. He played the iconic villain Joker in the Warner Bros' 2016 antihero ensemble Suicide Squad.Morbius is just the latest Spidey spinoff confirmed by Sony, joining the Tom Hardy-led Venom, which is due for release in October this year.