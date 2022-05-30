Jasbir Jassi On Sidhu Moose Wala's Death: ‘I’m Still in Shock, Can’t Believe What Has Happened’

Punjabi singer Jasbir Jassi is speechless following the demise of rapper Sidhu Moose Wala, who was shot at a village in Mansa, Punjab, on Sunday. In an interview, Jasbir Jassi said, “I am still in shock and still can’t believe what has happened. He was the only child and I cannot even imagine what they (Moose Wala’s parents) must be going through. It indeed is very sad.”

Jassi referred to the 28-year-old singer as a remarkable and an enthusiast who was passionate about his music. He also mentioned that Moose Wala had terrific knowledge about sound and knew what a track should sound like. “I always remembered him as an extremely intelligent and passionate individual who loved music and was extremely serious about it as well,” added Jassi.

Shubhdeep Singh aka Sidhu Moose Wala had made headlines last year for promoting gun violence through his music and Jassi wondered if that song led to his death. “He had gone a bit towards guns and their violence. So I can’t help with that but, I also wonder whether it was destiny in some way. I am still really shocked and extremely sad over the incident,” he said.

The incident occurred two days after the Punjab Police withdrew the security cover of 424 persons including Moose Wala. So far, Punjab Police has informed that the preliminary investigation shows to be an inter-gang rivalry.

Moose Wala’s last release was ‘The Last Ride’. So far, the track has garnered over 11 million views on YouTube. The song is reportedly a tribute to rapper Tupac Shakur.

On Monday, Singer and composer Salim Merchant revealed that he and Sidhu Wala had worked together and were about to release their collaborative song soon. Meanwhile, several Punjabi artists like Parmish Verma, Diljit Dosanjh and Sargun Mehta among others have also condoled the demise of Moose Wala.

