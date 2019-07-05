Jasbir Jassi Says to Avoid Vulgar Content, Rappers Like Honey Singh Should be Banned and Punished

Honey Singh has been slammed for lewd lyrics in his new song Makhna, and Punjabi singer Jasbir Jassi says to avoid vulgar content, rappers like him should not only be banned but also be punished.

Taking suo moto cognisance, Punjab State Women Commission Chairperson Manisha Gulati said she has written to the Director General of Police to register a criminal case against the singer for using lyrics like "Mein hoon womaniser (I am a womaniser)".

Demanding a ban on the song, she said it is "indecent and have a degrading influence on society".

The rapper in 2013 was involved in a controversy over the lyrics of his song "Main hoon balatkari (I am a rapist)".

Even the Punjab and Haryana High Court had ordered the Punjab government to file a case against Honey Singh for singing vulgar songs.

Jasbir is also not a fan of such "vulgar" lyrics.

"Honey Singh and other rappers have in a way brought in a rap revolution by bringing in the western culture. They have been following them in terms of vulgar lyrics. They don't know that there's a huge difference between the western culture and the Indian culture. To avoid vulgarity created by these rappers, you should not only ban them but punish them too," he told IANS.

He added that they should be punished for creating "nuisance and vulgarity".

Lyricist Prashant Ingole, known for his work in hit films like Bajirao Mastani and Mary Kom, feels that artistes have to be very careful with their language in a country like India with "such a beautiful culture as there are many fans who are blindly following them".

