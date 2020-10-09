Jasleen Matharu, Anup Jalota Dress up as Bride and Groom for Instagram Pic, Spark Marriage Rumours

Jasleen Matharu and Anup Jalota made quite the controversial pair in the Bigg Boss 12 house. Jasleen is one of the stuudents of the Bhajan singer, and entered the reality show with him posing as his girlfriend, shocking everyone because of their age gap of 37 years. Fans have always wondered about their relationship, and it seems they intend to continue to pique their curiosity.

Jasleen shared a photo on Instagram on Thursday night showing her dressed as a bride with the veteran singer dressed as a groom. She did not put a caption with the photo, leading to their followers wondering if they have gotten married.

The photo of the two has made fans and followers curious. While a few fans have wished them shaadi mubarak, others are asking 'ye kab hua?'. Sources close to the reality star told TOI that the picture is from the upcoming film 'Ye Meri Student Hai'. According to Pinkvilla, the movie is inspired by their real life as Anup Jalota would be seen as a singer while Jasleen would be seen as his student.

In July this year, Jasleen had revealed that she was dating Bhopal-based doctor Dr Abhijit Gupta. She said that they were introduced by Anup Jalota and that they dated each other virtually for three months before they met. Recently, Jasleen cancelled her plans of marrying Dr Gupta, who is still in his previous marriage, saying that their kundlis did not match.