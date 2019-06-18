Jasleen Matharu Files FIR Against Former Former Bigg Boss 12 Co-contestant Deepak Thakur: Report
Deepak Thakur posted a video featuring a kid who says that he would like to enter the swimming pool with Deepak's former co-contestant from the Bigg Boss 12 Jasleen Matharu.
Image: Instagram/ Deepak Thakur/ Jasleen Matharu
After having frequent fights inside the Bigg Boss house, former co-contestants Jasleen Matharu and Deepak Thakur have taken their tiff outside the house seriously. A video posted by Thakur has seemingly enraged Matharu so much so that she has reportedly filed a police compliant against the former.
As reported by Pinkvilla.com, Deepak used the services of a popular musical app and created a video in which he asks a kid about what he would do if he entered inside the Bigg Boss house. The kid says that he would like to have some fun and go to the swimming pool with Jasleen Matharu.
Got an Update Jasleen Filing a police Complaint Against Deepak Thakur Reason : This Video pic.twitter.com/7KIkknDvSp— DskTalks (@Dsk_Talks) June 17, 2019
Reacting to the video, Matharu has filed an FIR against Thakur. However, Thakur was also quick to back track and has rendered an apology in the matter in a separate video. As per the latest update by Pinkvilla, Deepak posted another video and apologised to Matharu for the earlier video featuring the child.
He captioned the same as ,"M sorry to everyone jisko v hmne hurt kiya h hm ek sadharan se insan h na aisa sochte h naa jhol jhaal me rhte h aur ldkiyo ki dilse izzat krte h aur aapki v krte hai @jasleenmatharu To aapko agr bura feel hua mere uss funny video se to Extremely sorry".
His post roughly translates to, "I apologise to everyone whosoever I have hurt. I am a simple man who does not even think of such things. I respect women and I respect you too Jasleen Matharu. If you have been hurt by mu funny video, I apologise."
