Jasleen Matharu is a Famous Face and Won’t Get Evicted this Week, Says Confidant Dad Kesar Matharu
Anup Jalota and Sreesanth are back in the Bigg Boss house and it’s changing the dynamics quickly.
Anup Jalota and Sreesanth are back in the Bigg Boss house and it’s changing the dynamics quickly. The audience is keen to see what unfolds between the lovebirds Anup and his girlfriend Jasleen Matharu now.
While giving his feedback and review, Anup accused Saurabh Patel of flirting with his girlfriend Jasleen. Amidst all this chaos, News18 got in touch with Jasleen’s father Kesar Matharu to get his view on her nomination and how things have changed for them post Jasleen's entry in the Bigg Boss 12.
Kesar Matharu said, “I am very much happy with Jasleen so far and the way she is playing is outstanding. I guess it is only my daughter who has not got into any kind of fight or argument. It is not easy to get out of the house easily.”
“My phone is constantly ringing and I am overwhelmed by the love shown by the people towards Jasleen. I am not at all worried about Jasleen’s nomination. She is playing very well and smartly. Though it is too early to predict, Jasleen is a strong and popular face in this week’s nomination and will evade it successfully,” Mr Matharu added.
Speaking on Jasleen and Anup’s relationship, Mr Matharu said, “People can clearly see Anup and Jasleen’s chemistry and it doesn’t require much attention now.”
