Jasleen Matharu Reportedly Files FIR Against Deepak Thakur, Ranveer Singh Goes on a Selfie Spree at ICC World Cup

After having frequent fights inside the Bigg Boss house, former co-contestants Jasleen Matharu and Deepak Thakur have taken their tiff outside the house seriously. A video posted by Thakur has seemingly enraged Matharu so much so that she has reportedly filed a police compliant against the former.

Read: Aamir Khan's Daughter Ira Calls Him Ridiculously Overprotective, Thanks For 'Great Skin Gene'

Also read: Aamir Khan is Loving These Two 10-Second Films By Wife Kirao Rao, Watch Here

In another news, Ranveer Singh took to Twitter to share a series of pictures with his favourite cricketers and wrote heart-warming messages for each one of them. The actor clicked images with Sunil Gavaskar, Virender Sehwag, Sachin Tendulkar, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya among others.

Read: Virasat Actress Pooja Batra Finds Her Soulmate in Tiger Zinda Hai Actor Nawab Shah, See Pics

Also read: Shahid Kapoor Can't Exactly Remember His Kissing Scene with Kangana Ranaut in Rangoon

Also, Madame Tussauds London on Tuesday revealed its first figure of Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra Jonas, completing her presence at the world-famous wax museum across four continents.

Read: Best Of MTV Movie Awards: Body Positivity, Stunt Doubles And Strong Women

Scroll down for more news from the world of entertainment and lifestyle.

As reported by Pinkvilla.com, Deepak Thakur used the services of a popular musical app and created a video in which he asks a kid about what he would do if he entered inside the Bigg Boss house. The kid says that he would like to have some fun and go to the swimming pool with Jasleen Matharu, Thakur's former co-contestant in Bogg Boss 12. Reacting to the video, Matharu has reportedly filed an FIR against Thakur.

Read: Jasleen Matharu Files FIR Against Former Bigg Boss 12 Co-contestant Deepak Thakur: Report

Also read: Kasautii Zindagii Kay Lead Pair Parth Samthaan & Erica Fernandes To Enter Nach Baliye 9?

Also read: Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson Make Their Relationship Insta Official

Also read: Saumya Tandon Looks Ravishing in Red in This Beautiful Instagram Pic

On Tuesday, Ranveer Singh took to Twitter to share a series of pictures with his favourite cricket stars while he wrote heart-warming messages for each one of them. He shared selfies with Harbhajan Singh, Virender Sehwag and other cricket players and showered love on them.

Read: Ranveer Singh Posts Selfies With Tendulkar, Ganguly, Pandya As Cricket Fever Grips Him

Also read: Ranveer Singh Shares Heart-warming Post for Virat Kohli, Calls Him 'Hero of New India'

Also read: Not Your or Rest of World’s Business: Sania Mirza, Veena Mallik Engage in Twitter Spat Post India's Win Over Pakistan

Also read: Urvashi Rautela is Virat Kohli's Biggest Fangirl in this Pic from ICC World Cup

Madame Tussauds London, on Tuesday, revealed its first figure of Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra Jonas. Chopra has been working closely with Madame Tussauds' team on the epic project since a private sitting at her New York City apartment.

Read: Priyanka Chopra Becomes First Bollywood Star to Get Wax Statue in Madame Tussauds London

Also read: Twitter Explodes with 'Priyanka Chopra Joins RSS' Memes as Actress Steps Out in Khaki Shorts

Also read: Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Just Shared the Rules He Lives by and Fans are Inspired

Also read: Twinkle Khanna Shares Most Adorable Pic With Her 'Hunk' Akshay Kumar, See Here

Also read: Angelina Jolie And Keanu Reeves Dating, Claim Reports

Also read: Avengers Endgame Directors Didn't Tell Jeremy Renner What Happens to His Family in the Opening Scene

Despite being the biggest opener of the year so far, Bharat is yet to cross the 200 crore mark in its second week. Ticket sales dipped drastically in the second week and Bharat went on a downward spiral. It is yet to touch the Rs 200 crore mark after 13 days of release.

Read: After 13 Days and a Strong Opening, Rs 200 Crore Club Still Evades Salman Khan's Bharat

Also read: Salman Khan is Still the King of Gruelling Workouts, This Video Proves It Yet Again

Also read: My Battle With Obesity Has Been Tough, Says Arjun Kapoor in This Empowering Post

Also read: Malaika Arora's Beach Pics Inspire Arjun Kapoor to Be Cheeky

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty is a known fitness enthusiast who has always endorsed the need for a healthy lifestyle in today's fast-paced world. Days before the International Yoga Day, the actress rented out some inspiration performing a few yoga postures at an event.

Read: Never Give Up: Shilpa Shetty Stuns With Her Yoga Poses Ahead of International Yoga Day

Also read: Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi Share Beautiful Post as Daughter Mehr Turns 7 Months Old

Also read: Navya Naveli Nanda Working Out on New York Sidewalk will Give You Major Fitness Goals, Watch Video

Also read: Keerthy Suresh Poses in a Bathrobe, Fans Ask Her to Gain Weight

Check back tomorrow for more news from the world of films and fashion.

Follow @News18Movies for more