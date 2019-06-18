Jasleen Matharu Reportedly Files FIR Against Deepak Thakur, Ranveer Singh Goes on a Selfie Spree at ICC World Cup
Shilpa Shetty inspires people with her Yoga asanas, Salman Khan's 'Bharat' struggles to reach the 200-cr mark and Priyanka Chopra gets a wax statue in London's Madame Tussauds museum.
Shilpa Shetty inspires people with her Yoga asanas, Salman Khan's 'Bharat' struggles to reach the 200-cr mark and Priyanka Chopra gets a wax statue in London's Madame Tussauds museum.
After having frequent fights inside the Bigg Boss house, former co-contestants Jasleen Matharu and Deepak Thakur have taken their tiff outside the house seriously. A video posted by Thakur has seemingly enraged Matharu so much so that she has reportedly filed a police compliant against the former.
Read: Aamir Khan's Daughter Ira Calls Him Ridiculously Overprotective, Thanks For 'Great Skin Gene'
Also read: Aamir Khan is Loving These Two 10-Second Films By Wife Kirao Rao, Watch Here
In another news, Ranveer Singh took to Twitter to share a series of pictures with his favourite cricketers and wrote heart-warming messages for each one of them. The actor clicked images with Sunil Gavaskar, Virender Sehwag, Sachin Tendulkar, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya among others.
Read: Virasat Actress Pooja Batra Finds Her Soulmate in Tiger Zinda Hai Actor Nawab Shah, See Pics
Also read: Shahid Kapoor Can't Exactly Remember His Kissing Scene with Kangana Ranaut in Rangoon
Also, Madame Tussauds London on Tuesday revealed its first figure of Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra Jonas, completing her presence at the world-famous wax museum across four continents.
Read: Best Of MTV Movie Awards: Body Positivity, Stunt Doubles And Strong Women
Scroll down for more news from the world of entertainment and lifestyle.
As reported by Pinkvilla.com, Deepak Thakur used the services of a popular musical app and created a video in which he asks a kid about what he would do if he entered inside the Bigg Boss house. The kid says that he would like to have some fun and go to the swimming pool with Jasleen Matharu, Thakur's former co-contestant in Bogg Boss 12. Reacting to the video, Matharu has reportedly filed an FIR against Thakur.
Read: Jasleen Matharu Files FIR Against Former Bigg Boss 12 Co-contestant Deepak Thakur: Report
Also read: Kasautii Zindagii Kay Lead Pair Parth Samthaan & Erica Fernandes To Enter Nach Baliye 9?
Also read: Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson Make Their Relationship Insta Official
Also read: Saumya Tandon Looks Ravishing in Red in This Beautiful Instagram Pic
On Tuesday, Ranveer Singh took to Twitter to share a series of pictures with his favourite cricket stars while he wrote heart-warming messages for each one of them. He shared selfies with Harbhajan Singh, Virender Sehwag and other cricket players and showered love on them.
Read: Ranveer Singh Posts Selfies With Tendulkar, Ganguly, Pandya As Cricket Fever Grips Him
Also read: Ranveer Singh Shares Heart-warming Post for Virat Kohli, Calls Him 'Hero of New India'
Also read: Not Your or Rest of World’s Business: Sania Mirza, Veena Mallik Engage in Twitter Spat Post India's Win Over Pakistan
Also read: Urvashi Rautela is Virat Kohli's Biggest Fangirl in this Pic from ICC World Cup
Madame Tussauds London, on Tuesday, revealed its first figure of Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra Jonas. Chopra has been working closely with Madame Tussauds' team on the epic project since a private sitting at her New York City apartment.
Read: Priyanka Chopra Becomes First Bollywood Star to Get Wax Statue in Madame Tussauds London
Also read: Twitter Explodes with 'Priyanka Chopra Joins RSS' Memes as Actress Steps Out in Khaki Shorts
Also read: Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Just Shared the Rules He Lives by and Fans are Inspired
Also read: Twinkle Khanna Shares Most Adorable Pic With Her 'Hunk' Akshay Kumar, See Here
Also read: Angelina Jolie And Keanu Reeves Dating, Claim Reports
Also read: Avengers Endgame Directors Didn't Tell Jeremy Renner What Happens to His Family in the Opening Scene
Despite being the biggest opener of the year so far, Bharat is yet to cross the 200 crore mark in its second week. Ticket sales dipped drastically in the second week and Bharat went on a downward spiral. It is yet to touch the Rs 200 crore mark after 13 days of release.
Read: After 13 Days and a Strong Opening, Rs 200 Crore Club Still Evades Salman Khan's Bharat
Also read: Salman Khan is Still the King of Gruelling Workouts, This Video Proves It Yet Again
Also read: My Battle With Obesity Has Been Tough, Says Arjun Kapoor in This Empowering Post
Also read: Malaika Arora's Beach Pics Inspire Arjun Kapoor to Be Cheeky
Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty is a known fitness enthusiast who has always endorsed the need for a healthy lifestyle in today's fast-paced world. Days before the International Yoga Day, the actress rented out some inspiration performing a few yoga postures at an event.
Read: Never Give Up: Shilpa Shetty Stuns With Her Yoga Poses Ahead of International Yoga Day
Also read: Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi Share Beautiful Post as Daughter Mehr Turns 7 Months Old
Also read: Navya Naveli Nanda Working Out on New York Sidewalk will Give You Major Fitness Goals, Watch Video
Also read: Keerthy Suresh Poses in a Bathrobe, Fans Ask Her to Gain Weight
Check back tomorrow for more news from the world of films and fashion.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Also Watch
-
Film-maker Fridays: "I Had to Live up to Mr Bachchan’s Expectations," Says Sujoy Ghosh
-
Tuesday 18 June , 2019
Best Of MTV Movie Awards: Body Positivity, Stunt Doubles And Strong Women
-
Monday 17 June , 2019
Mohit Raina On His Web Series 'Kaafir'
-
Wednesday 29 May , 2019
T-Series Reacts On Crossing 100mn Subscribers on YouTube
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
Noted Playwright And Actor Girish Karnad Dies At 81
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Played Pokémon Growing Up? Your Brain May Have a 'Special Region' For It
- ICC World Cup 2019 | It Hurts to See the West Indies Struggle: Ambrose
- Angelina Jolie And Keanu Reeves Dating, Claim Reports
- Support Pours in From Music Industry After Megadeth Frontman Dave Mustaine Diagnosed With Throat Cancer
- Xiaomi is Making Fun of Other Android Smartphones With Notches, as it Promotes The Mi 9T
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s