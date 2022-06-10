Jasleen Royal Pays Soulful Tribute to KK by Singing Yaaron in Recent Concert: ‘You’ll Live On Forever’

Days after the sudden demise of Krishnakumar Kunnath popularly known as KK, Jasleen Royal, who has been prospering in Bollywood with her voice, has paid tribute to him in a recent concert. The singer, on Thursday, posted a video on her Instagram handle and shared the special moment.

Recently, Jasleen paid tribute to KK by singing his famous cover track for the film Rockford, Yaaron at her concert in Ahmedabad, in front of hundreds of her fans. She also penned a heartfelt note to KK in the caption and wrote, “The song that has defined endless drives, late-night chilling and so many special moments with all of our friends. Remember singing this with all of my school and college friends at the top of our voices! I salute you KK sir! You will live on forever. Thank you for the music.”

Watch the video here:

In the video, she is singing the soulful number, and by the end of the clip, the audience also joined in.

The video has moved the social media, as the comment section was filled with love and red heart emojis.

KK was performing at a concert in Kolkata on May 31, when he felt discomfort. The singer reached his hotel room, where he collapsed and was rushed to the hospital. The doctors at the hospital declared him brought dead. As per the post-mortem report, he died due to cardiac arrest.

Recently, Jasleen received IIFA for best music for the song Ranjha from Siddharth Malhotra starrer Shershah. The singer was also applauded for her composition for the film Runway 34 which was also her first film as a solo composer. Other than Ranjha, the singer and composer has also given her voice to songs like Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, Raatein, Teri Daastan, and Nachde Ne Saare are among few.

