Jasmin Bhasin, Aly Goni Slow Dance to Their Special Song by Rahul Vaidya

Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni may not have won the last season of Bigg Boss, but they surely won each other’s hearts and continue to express their love for each other on social media. In her latest Instagram post Jasmin was seen slow dancing with Aly to the tunes of a special song composed for them by Rahul Vaidya.

The song is composed and sung by the couple’s Bigg Boss housemate Vaidya, while the lyrics were written by Aly and Rakhi Sawant. Wearing a floral printed green blouse and pants, Jasmin lip synced to Vaidya’s voice in her latest Instagram post. The 30-year-old was also joined by Aly as he entered the frame and the couple started slow dancing to the soothing romantic melody. The video ends with Aly going down on his knees and opening his arms as Jasmin leans in and kisses his forehead.

Captioning the post, Jasmin praised and thanked Vaidya for composing the song and mentioned that it will always hold a special place in her heart. The Instagram post has received over 3,70,602 likes since it was shared on Tuesday. Former Bigg Boss contestants and celebrities have also shared their reaction to the video. Rahul Mahajan posted a red heart emoji expressing his love for the couple. While the winner of the latest season of the reality show, Rubina Dilaik also left a cute heart emoticon sending her love to the couple.

The music video was released on YouTube last month on Vaidya’s channel. Viewed over 3,895,288 times since its launch, the video features some special footage from the Bigg Boss house where the four contestants, Vaidya, Jasmin, Aly, and Rakhi spent time together among other housemates.

Vaidya got the idea to compose the song when he and Aly were punished in an episode of the reality show. As he was in jail, Aly could not stop looking at Jasmin which prompted Rakhi to say, "Teri aankein mujhse hai judi, meri aankein tujh se hai mili." These lines inspired Vaidya to compose the song honouring Aly and Jasmin’s love story.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here