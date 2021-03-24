Jasmin Bhasin- Aly Goni Recreate Rubina Dilaik-Abhinav Shukla’s 'Marjaneya'

This year’s Bigg Boss may have had a lot of fights but it also gave fans lots of love, with many in-house flirtations turning into real-life relationships like Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia or Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni or rekindling almost broken relationships like Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla. Recently, Rubina and Abhinav featured in a romantic video of a Neha Kakkar song, Marjaneya. Following the footsteps of their former housemates, Aly and Jasmin created their homemade version of the music video and shared it on Instagram.

“Congratulations @rubinadilaik @ashukla @raghav.sharma.14661 @anshul300 @nehakakkar @desimusicfactory on the success of beautiful track,” Jasmin wrote while sharing the video.

Aly plays the role of the not-so-attentive boyfriend (as Abhinav does in the official music video) whereas Jasmin is the girlfriend craving love and affection and threatening to separate (much like Rubina in the song).While Jasmin prods and makes faces at her partner, Aly simply acts annoyed and disinterested.

The video has over 212K likes on Instagram. Aly and Jasmin were one of the most celebrated fan-favourite couples on the show, and most of their couple/PDA posts tend to go viral on social media.

“Talk about being cute and hot at the same time,” wrote one fan, while another said, “Your expressions are loveeeeeeeee.” Tony Kakkar, Neha’s brother, commented, “how cute.” Tony usually collaborates with her sister but was not in the credits for Marjaneya. He also has a professional history with Jasmin and Aly as they starred in one of his music videos.

However, Jasmin isn’t just copying Rubina’s video here but also the actress’s style of showing support. Fans will remember how Rubina and Abhinav recreated the song “Tera Suit” by Tony,starring Jasmin and Aly. Seems like recreating each-others music videos to show support and hype the product is the norm among Bigg Boss friends.

Both Aly and Jasmin had replied to this video with heart emojis and single-worded responses like ‘wow’ and ‘superb.’