Jasmin Bhasin Clears Air Over Relationship Rumours With Punit Pathak

Relationship rumours of celebs often keep doing rounds on social media. Sometimes, they turn out to be true, sometimes not. In one such case, rumours of Jasmin Bhasin’s relationship with Punit Pathak became the talk of the town.

However, the Naagin: Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel actress, in a candid Instagram live session with PinkVilla, cleared the air over her rumoured link up with Punit, saying she is single.

Replying to a social media user’s question about their relationship, she said “Listen, guys, thank you for so much love that every male friend you see and pair me up with. Punit and I look good with each other, but the fact is that I look good with everyone”.

She added that people are free to pair her up with anyone but it was not a good thing to do. She also said that she should be comfortable making male friends.

She told all her fans, who participated in the live session, that when she enters into a relationship with someone, she would inform people about it.

For the uninitiated, the two met on the sets of Rohit Shetty hosted reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 9 and eventually developed a good bond during their stint on the show. Punit emerged as the winner of the show.

She had also been paired up with another Khatron Ke Khiladi 9 co-contestant Aly Gony, who was recently seen on Nach Baliye 9 with his ex-girlfriend Natasa Stankovic, Indian team all-rounder Hardik Pandya’s fiance.

