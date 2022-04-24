Jasmin Bhasin Dedicates Female Version of Chaand Baliyan to Boyfriend Aly Goni, Latter Reacts

Jasmin Bhasin has been grabbing headlines for her Punjabi film, Honeymoon. Starring Gippy Grewal, the film is opting for a Diwali release and will hit the theatres on the 25th of November. However, what caught our attention was the actress’ latest social media post, which she has dedicated to boyfriend Aly Goni.

In the post, the Naagin actress can be seen lip-syncing to the female version of the very popular song Chaand Baliyan. She dedicates it to Aly. Captioning it, she wrote, “This version is for my boy @alygoni” See the post here:

Aly was also quick to react to the post. He joked, “Hahah wow u sing so good 😘😘😛” Jasmin had a witty reply to this as well and retorted by saying, “Autotune.”

Aly and Jasmin have been the best of friends for several years now. It was only after they were locked up inside the Bigg Boss house during the 14th season that they realised their love for each other. In fact, Aly had come as a wild card contestant to support Jasmin, and ended up finding love on the show.

Earlier this year, rumours of their breakup had been doing the rounds, but the couple quashed them. Jasmin also had a super sweet message for Aly on his birthday. She had written, “This is how I want to hold you forever my shining star. You are my miracle for who I patiently waited for. The priceless reward that I’ll never give away. You make me shine, give me so much confidence, and support me in ways which are unbelievable sometimes. You filled me up with your light and positivity in life. I love you. With you, by my side, I feel it’s just the beginning, and there is so much to achieve and build in life. Happy birthday, @alygoni.”

