Jasmin Bhasin Dismisses Immediate Marriage Plans with Aly Goni, Says 'Naya Pyar Hua Hai'

During their stint in Colors TV's Bigg Boss 14, Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin confirmed that they are more than friends, making their fans happy. After coming out of the Bigg Boss house, the couple often gets spotted together on dinner dates showing-off their cute chemistry. Their fans also adore their social media PDA and want them to get married soon like Rahul Vaidya and Disha Patani.

On Tuesday, March 30, Jasmin was snapped by paparazzi outside a salon. While she was busy posing for the cameras, paps asked her to reveal her wedding plans with beau Aly. "Possible hi nahi hai. Abhi toh humari koi baat nahi chal rahi. Abhi toh naya naya pyar hua hai (It's not possible. Even we haven't discussed it. It a fresh new romance)," she replied.

From going on double dates with Rahul and Disha to jetting off to Kashmir together, Jasmin and Aly are one of the most-loved couples of small-screen, however, the actress' reply will surely make 'JasLy' shippers sad!

Aly, also known for playing Romi in Star Plus' Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, was the third-runner of Salman Khan-hosted reality show. Recently, during an AMA session, a fan asked Aly if he was in love with Jasmin before Bigg Boss 14. He said , "Pyaar toh humesha se tha. Vo hai hi itni pyaari. Bass pehle dosti mein tha fir dusra vaala hua (Love was always there. She is just so lovely. At first love was in the form of friendship and then the second one happened)."

The much-in-love couple has decided that they'll focus on their professional lives for now.

On the career front, Jasmin and Aly appeared together for the music video Tera Suit crooned by Tony Kakkar. The song released on March 8 and has crossed 59 million views.