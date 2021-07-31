Jasmin Bhasin Gets Trolled for 'Disrespecting' Sidharth Shukla in Viral Video, Strongly Reacts

Newlyweds Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar stepped out for a lunch date on Friday. The couple was joined by Rahul’s former Bigg Boss 14 co-contestants Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin. Aly shared an Instagram story from their double date that showed them enjoying their lavish meal at a posh eatery. However, what grabbed everyone’s attention was Disha and Jasmin’s alleged discussion on Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla. Though the audio of the Story is unclear, many users pointed out on social media that Jasmin and Disha were gossiping about Sidharth.

At one point, Disha is seemingly heard asking Rahul, “Sidharth har season mein aaega kya (Will Siddharth come on every season)?" To which, Jasmin reacted in the video, saying, “Jab tak Manisha rahegi (As long as Manisha is there)." Many assumed that Jasmin was talking about Manisha Sharma, who is the Chief Content Officer, Hindi Mass Entertainment, Viacom18. There were reports that Sidharth was close friends with Manisha. As soon as the video went viral, Sidharth’s fans began trolling Jasmin for “disrespecting" their favourite star. Interestingly, Jasmin and Sidharth have worked together in the TV show Dil Se Dil Tak.

Jasmin later took to her Twitter account to issue a clarification. “Lol, it’s completely misunderstood. We weren’t talking about Sid or anyone related, it was a long and funny conversation. Guys chill @sidharth_shukla is a friend and dear costar," she wrote.

Lol, it’s completely misunderstood. We weren’t talking about Sid or anyone related, it was a long and funny conversation. Guys chill✌️@sidharth_shukla is a friend and dear costar .— Jasmin bhasin (@jasminbhasin) July 30, 2021

On the personal front, singer Rahul Vaidya and actress Disha Parmar got hitched on July 16 at the Grand Hyatt, Mumbai. For their wedding, the beautiful couple opted for traditional attires designed by ace-duo Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin also attended their wedding ceremony and other functions.

