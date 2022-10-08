Jasmin Bhasin-Gippy Grewal Starrer Honeymoon Trailer Leaves Nikki Tamboli and Others Excited; Watch

The trailer of Gippy Grewal and Jasmin Bhasin starrer Honeymoon has been released. On Saturday, the actress took to her official Instagram account and dropped the trailer. It presents how a newlywed couple’s family decides to tag along for their honeymoon, unaware of what it actually means.

Soon after Jasmin shared the trailer on her Instagram handle, fans and friends were quick to shower love via the comments section. While Shardul Pandit and Pavitra Punia sent best wishes to Jasmin, Nikki Tamboli also commented, “Wooow All the best”. One of the fans also penned a long note for Jasmin and wrote, “Omgg it’s so amazing can’t express it. I smiled throughout the trailer & it going to be super duper fun! The language also so understanding doesn’t even feel like other lang.❤️ It’s more even look like family honeymoon My Diwali plans are set.”

Directed by Amarpreet G S Chhabra and written by Naresh Kathooria, the trailer promises that the film will be a crazy roller coaster ride filled with ample laughs. It is produced by T-Series Films & Baweja Studios, whereas the music is composed by B Praak and Jaani.

Talking about the film’s plot director Amarpreet G S Chhabra said, “Honeymoon is a story of a newlywed couple whose intended honeymoon turns into a crazy roller coaster journey when their family members decide to join them. It’s something audiences haven’t watched before and we are confident they will enjoy every moment.”

Producer Bhushan Kumar also added, “The central situation of the Honeymoon storyline itself solicits laughter. Coupled with the great performances from Gippy Grewal, Jasmin Bhasin and the ensemble starcast, the music and the story, this one has all the ingredients of a fun, family entertainer.”

Meanwhile, Gippy Grewal also heaped praises on the film and said, “When I heard the script of ‘Honeymoon’ I was already in splits. This is an ultimate family comedy-drama that will tickle your funny bones and we had a blast shooting this film like one big family on set.” Jasmin Bhasin also shared, “Honeymoon is an extremely special film to me because it marks my movie debut. I couldn’t be more excited to be working with a superstar like Gippy Grewal and a director like Amarpreet Chhabra in my first film.”

Honeymoon will hit theatres on October 25.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here