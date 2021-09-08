Jasmin Bhasin Has a Sweet Birthday Wish For Aly Goni's Sister Ilham, Calls Her 'Iron Lady'

Jasmin Bhasin, on Wednesday, celebrated boyfriend Aly Goni’s sister Ilham Goni Tak’s birthday in the most adorable way. Taking to her Instagram profile, Jasmin shared a picture of herself with Ilham and wrote the most beautiful words. In the picture, Jasmin and Ilham, with their back to the camera, can be seen holding each other as they pose for a picture. They can be seen standing against the backdrop of a water body.

Accompanying the picture, Jasmin wrote how Ilham inspires her to be a better person in life. She wrote, “Happy birthday sister. You are my Iron Lady who inspires me in so many ways . I know you are always on my side. Wish you a lifetime of happiness."

Jasmin shares a great relationship with Aly’s family. The couple are freshly back from their vacation in the hills. For a long trip, Jasmin and Aly flew to Ladakh and since then, they have been sharing drool-worthy pictures on their Instagram profile. On Tuesday, Jasmin shared a picture with Aly and referred to him as "her moon". The lovebirds can be seen standing under a sky full of stars.

A few days ago, the couple performed to the song Raatan Lambiyan and shared the Instagram Reel for their fans. In the video, Aly and Jasmin can be seen matching their lips to the song as they walk from their tent side to the breathtaking valley surrounded by hills. Jasmin accepted the fact in the caption that she did the reel just to show the view to her fans.

Jasmin, who worked in TV serials such as Tashan-e-Ishq and Dil Se Dil Tak, has done a range of work in South Indian films. She made her debut to the big screen with the 2011 Tamil film Vaanam. She has since starred in films such as Beware Of Dogs, Veta, Ladies And Gentlemen and many others.

Jasmin, who also participated in the reality show Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 9 in 2019, met Aly onthe sets. They became friends which soon flourished to more attachment. The couple participated in Bigg Boss 14 and started dating each other. They have been together since then.

