Jasmin Bhasin Has Left Her Heart in Maldives, And These Pics Are Proof

Seems like television actress Jasmin Bhasin is back from the Maldives but is still dreaming about her vacation. Jasmin, who was recently seen vacationing at the beach destination, dropped another set of photos on her Instagram handle on Saturday.

Jasmin flew to the dreamy destination last Friday and had made every single moment count. She added a series of photos to her travel diaries on Instagram. In the photos, Jasmin can be seen donning a black swimsuit on the beach with a sun-kissed face. She is seen in different poses, looking gorgeous in each one of them. She captioned the photo album: “Not giving you a break from my vacation pictures.” Jasmin completed the captions with the hashtags ‘no filter’ and ‘just real.'

Earlier, Jasmin posted a photo–video album of herself enjoying a floating breakfast basket. The caption on her post read: “Mandatory Maldives floating breakfast.” She even tagged the hotel she was staying at and let her fans know she loved the place with the hashtag ‘My kind of place.'

In another reel, Jasmin appears like a water baby as she can be seen running towards the sea in a beautiful red dress. She wrote in the caption: “dolce far niente!” which translates to 'relaxed in carefree idleness' in English.

The travel dairy doesn’t end here. The Naagin actress, on Friday, lit the photo-sharing app as she dropped another set of glamorous photos of herself from the island. She is seen flaunting her red floral bralette paired with a co-ord set.

Jasmin Bhasin is best known for her performances in TV series like Tashan-e-Ishq, Dil Se Dil Tak, Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji, and Naagin 4. She entered the reality TV shows Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 9 and Bigg Boss Season 14 as a contestant. She has worked in a couple of films in the south industry like Vaanam, Beware Of Dogs, Veta, Ladies And Gentlemen, and Jil Jung Juk.

