movies

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Coronavirus#AssemblyElections2021#IPL2021#IndiaPositive
News18» News»Movies»Jasmin Bhasin Helps Aly Goni and Sister Ilham Prepare Delicious Food for Iftar, See Video
1-MIN READ

Jasmin Bhasin Helps Aly Goni and Sister Ilham Prepare Delicious Food for Iftar, See Video

Jasmin Bhasin Helps Aly Goni and Sister Ilham Prepare Delicious Food for Iftar, See Video

In a recent video shared by Aly’s sister Ilham Goni, Jasmin is seen assisting her boyfriend’s family in preparing for iftar.

One of our favourite celebrity couples from the recently-concluded Bigg Boss 14, Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni seem to be spending some quality time with his families. In a recent video shared by Aly’s sister Ilham Goni Tak, Jasmin is seen assisting her boyfriend’s family in preparing for iftar. The Instagram Reel shows Aly, Jasmin, and Aly’s family busy in the kitchen as they all get together to prepare for evening meals during the holy month of Ramadan. In the video, Aly is seen giving instructions to his fellow family members acting like the boss of the kitchen and as he goes up to Jasmin who is busy working, she pushes him away in a jovial manner. Captioning the post, Ilham wrote that the video is from the early preparation of iftar.

Aly and Jasmin treated their fans to a fun music video last month as they featured in Tony Kakkar’s recent song Tera Suit. The video shows Jasmin playing a strict cop while Aly is a prisoner. Amassing over 88 million views since its release, the music video certainly entertained Aly and Jasmin fans.

RELATED NEWS

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here

Tags
first published:April 16, 2021, 15:20 IST