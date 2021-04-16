Jasmin Bhasin Helps Aly Goni and Sister Ilham Prepare Delicious Food for Iftar, See Video

One of our favourite celebrity couples from the recently-concluded Bigg Boss 14, Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni seem to be spending some quality time with his families. In a recent video shared by Aly’s sister Ilham Goni Tak, Jasmin is seen assisting her boyfriend’s family in preparing for iftar. The Instagram Reel shows Aly, Jasmin, and Aly’s family busy in the kitchen as they all get together to prepare for evening meals during the holy month of Ramadan. In the video, Aly is seen giving instructions to his fellow family members acting like the boss of the kitchen and as he goes up to Jasmin who is busy working, she pushes him away in a jovial manner. Captioning the post, Ilham wrote that the video is from the early preparation of iftar.

Aly and Jasmin treated their fans to a fun music video last month as they featured in Tony Kakkar’s recent song Tera Suit. The video shows Jasmin playing a strict cop while Aly is a prisoner. Amassing over 88 million views since its release, the music video certainly entertained Aly and Jasmin fans.

